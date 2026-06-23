Russia says US is not "objective mediator" in Ukraine

Moscow, Russia - Russia on Tuesday said the US was no longer an "objective mediator" in its efforts to broker an end to the Ukraine war as it blasted Europe's plans to bolster defense spending.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the US was "abandoning any claim to the role of an objective mediator" in the Ukraine war. © SERGEI ILNITSKY / POOL / AFP

US-led talks on ending Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II remain effectively frozen as President Donald Trump has shifted his attention towards the Middle East after ordering strikes on Iran in late February.

"As for the United States, judging by their actions, they appear to be abandoning any claim to the role of an objective mediator and are instead pursuing a course of escalating sanctions pressure on Russia," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told foreign envoys in Moscow on Tuesday.

At the G7 summit in France earlier this month, leaders – including Trump – agreed to increase pressure on the Russian "war economy" by strengthening sanctions, including on energy.

Since returning to the White House in 2025, Trump – who had pledged he would end the Ukraine war within a day of taking office – has been pushing both sides to engage in negotiations.

There has been little progress in the US-brokered shuttle diplomacy, with Kyiv refusing to give in to Moscow's demands to cede territory, limit the size of its army, and renounce Western support.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions in Ukraine forced from their homes since Russia launched its full-scale offensive in February 2022.

In recent months Moscow has grown increasingly critical of Europe's role in supporting Ukraine and trying to stop Trump pushing Kyiv to accept a Russia-friendly peace.