Trump tells G7 counterparts he's "the boss" in France summit

Évian-les-Bains, France - The G7 summit of world powers in France is being chaired by President Emmanuel Macron as host, but on Wednesday, his guest President Donald Trump left no doubt over who he believed was in charge.

President Donald Trump is pictured on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 17, 2026. © REUTERS

"I'm the boss," Trump said as he strode in to the morning session of the last day of the three-day G7 summit, with the other leaders already in their seats.

Amid laughter, Macron appeared to take the comment with good humor. "How are you?" the French president asked.

"Good, thank you," replied Trump.

Fresh from clinching an accord to end the war with Iran and celebrating his 80th birthday, Trump's presence has dominated the summit in the spa town of Evian on Lake Geneva.

French officials will be satisfied that the US president has stayed for the entire event and signed on to the G7 communique – in contrast to the previous gathering in Canada, where he left early.

In an unusual gesture, Macron has invited Trump to dinner at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris after the summit winds down on Wednesday afternoon.