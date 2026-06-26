Senior US military official lands in Venezuela to oversee earthquake response

Caracas, Venezuela - A senior American military official has arrived in Venezuela 's capital Caracas to oversee US relief efforts in the aftermath of powerful twin earthquakes that killed at least 235 people, the US military said on Friday.

US Marine Corps Major General Kevin Jarrard is welcomed following his arrival in Caracas to oversee the American teams deployed to support relief operations following earthquakes in Venezuela, on June 25, 2026. © United States Embassy Caracas via X/Handout via REUTERS

"U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kevin J. Jarrard arrived in Caracas, Venezuela, today, to oversee Department of War support to Venezuela earthquake relief efforts," said the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), whose area of responsibility covers Latin America and the Caribbean.

SOUTHCOM is supporting relief operations by the State Department, and Jarrard is serving as the senior SOUTHCOM official on the ground, it said in a statement on X.

"The interim Government of Venezuela formally requested U.S. support following the earthquakes," the statement said.

The post included a photo of Jarrard greeted by what appeared to be two Venezuelan representatives at an unspecified location.

US military forces "will utilize fixed and rotor wing aircraft to provide specialized mobility services" and assist with damage assessment and delivering aid, according to SOUTHCOM.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier that he "immediately mobilized the War Department" at President Donald Trump's direction to work alongside the State Department to support the Venezuelan people.