UN sounds "red alert" over "catastrophe" in Sudan's El-Obeid: "This is not a drill"

Geneva, Switzerland - UN rights chief Volker Turk sounded a "red alert" Friday on the unfolding "catastrophe" in the Sudanese city of El-Obeid, where the United Nations fears an imminent paramilitary assault.

Displaced women from South Kordofan sit on the ground in El Obeid, North Kordofan State, Sudan, on January 15, 2026. © REUTERS

Addressing an urgent debate at the UN Human Rights Council, Turk urged world leaders to help prevent atrocities in the city.

"The signs from El-Obeid are clear and unmistakable: another human rights catastrophe is unfolding in Sudan, this time in the capital of the strategic state of North Kordofan," Turk said.

"Civilians have been subjected to siege-like conditions for 18 months, battered by relentless drone strikes as the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces battle for control over areas surrounding the city."

"This is not a drill. It is a red alert that needs to land on the desks of heads of state and government around the world."

"Their phones should be running hot in the coming days and weeks, with ideas on how to prevent atrocity crimes in El-Obeid and in other places in Kordofan."

The UN's top rights body was holding a rare urgent debate on the human rights situation around El-Obeid, following a request by Britain on behalf of a group of countries.