UN sounds "red alert" over "catastrophe" in Sudan's El-Obeid: "This is not a drill"
Geneva, Switzerland - UN rights chief Volker Turk sounded a "red alert" Friday on the unfolding "catastrophe" in the Sudanese city of El-Obeid, where the United Nations fears an imminent paramilitary assault.
Addressing an urgent debate at the UN Human Rights Council, Turk urged world leaders to help prevent atrocities in the city.
"The signs from El-Obeid are clear and unmistakable: another human rights catastrophe is unfolding in Sudan, this time in the capital of the strategic state of North Kordofan," Turk said.
"Civilians have been subjected to siege-like conditions for 18 months, battered by relentless drone strikes as the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces battle for control over areas surrounding the city."
"This is not a drill. It is a red alert that needs to land on the desks of heads of state and government around the world."
"Their phones should be running hot in the coming days and weeks, with ideas on how to prevent atrocity crimes in El-Obeid and in other places in Kordofan."
The UN's top rights body was holding a rare urgent debate on the human rights situation around El-Obeid, following a request by Britain on behalf of a group of countries.
Thousands of forcibly displaced refugees living in El-Obeid
Sudan's conflict erupted in April 2023 between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Kordofan – home to oil deposits and the RSF's most powerful paramilitary allies – remains a key battleground.
El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, sits on a key route linking RSF-held areas in the western Darfur region to army-controlled regions in the east.
A city of half a million people that hosts nearly 100,000 refugees displaced by the civil war, El-Obeid has, in recent weeks, faced its most intense RSF attacks yet.
After breaking a prolonged siege in February last year, the army has struggled to stop the RSF from reimposing a blockade through drone strikes targeting the city and the main highway out.
Recent attacks have hit the main power station and fuel depots, plunged neighborhoods into darkness, and shut down water pumps.
The European countries behibnd the debate plan to present a draft resolution to the 47-country rights council.
Cover photo: AFP