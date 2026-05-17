US claims Cuba has obtained hundreds of drones with plans to attack

Washington DC - Cuba has obtained more than 300 military drones and recently began discussing plans to use them to attack the US base at Guantanamo Bay, US military vessels, and possibly even Florida, Axios reported Sunday, citing classified intelligence.

Cuba obtained hundreds of military drones and began discussing possible plans against the US, a new report citing classified intelligence said. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The report comes as tensions simmer between Washington and Havana and amid speculation that the US may be building an argument for military action against the communist-run island.

The development underscores the Trump administration's concern with the threat from Cuba because of developments in drone warfare and the presence of Iranian military advisers in Havana, Axios cited a senior US official as saying.

"When we think about those types of technologies being that close, and a range of bad actors from terror groups to drug cartels to Iranians to the Russians, it's concerning," the unnamed official was quoted as saying. "It's a growing threat."

Cuba has been acquiring attack drones from Russia and Iran since 2023 and is seeking to buy more, US officials told Axios.

Havana slammed the report, casting the US as the aggressor and Cuba as the victim.

"The anti-Cuban campaign aimed at justifying, without any excuse, a military attack against Cuba is intensifying by the hour, with increasingly implausible accusations," Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said on X.

"The United States is the aggressor. Cuba is the country under attack, acting in self-defense."

The report comes days after CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Havana, where Cubans have been enduring constant power outages prompted by President Donald Trump's fuel blockade.

According to Axios, Ratcliffe warned officials in Havana against engaging in hostilities.