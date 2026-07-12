US launches "degrading" attacks on Iran as Trump threatens decimation

Tehran, Iran - The US launched fresh attacks on Iran on Sunday as Tehran and Washington squared off over the Strait of Hormuz, offering contradicting statements as to whether the vital waterway was open to traffic.

Explosions were heard over Qatar's capital on July 12, 2026, AFP journalists reported, after the US struck Iran over a vessel coming under attack in the Strait of Hormuz. © AFP

Shortly after 5 PM ET, US Central Command posted on X about a new round of attacks, writing, "US Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable."

Earlier on Sunday, Iran reported strikes on two of its southern islands while Kuwait, where Tehran has repeatedly targeted US installations, said border posts and an offshore oil platform had been attacked.

The as-yet unclaimed strikes came hours after Tehran and Washington exchanged fire for the third time this week, with control of Hormuz again the central issue, plunging into further question negotiations aimed at building on a preliminary deal and ending the Middle East war for good.

Before the war began with surprise US-Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28, there was free passage through Hormuz, but Tehran now insists that it will control the strait, while Washington is adamant it cannot.

The exchanges earlier in the day were prompted by an Iranian attack on a commercial ship in the waterway whose crew was forced to abandon it after it went up in flames.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said after the incident that "the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice and until the end of American interventions in this region," according to state news agency IRNA.

The US military's Central Command countered on X that the strait was "open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit."

It said US forces were "positioned and prepared to ensure" freedom of navigation, adding: "Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing."

Control of the waterway has become key leverage for Iran, with an adviser to the country's supreme leader on Sunday saying it was more important than "dozens of atomic bombs."