US launches fresh strikes against Iran, contests claims that Hormuz is closed to "foreign vessels"

Washington DC - The US military said Saturday that it launched a new round of strikes against Iran . This comes after Tehran "blatantly attacked" a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Then, on Sunday, the US contested Iran's claims that the waterway was "closed" to foreigners.

A screen grab taken from video footage shared by the US Military Central Command, made available on July 9, 2026, shows a new round of strikes against Iran. © AFPTV/AFP

This marks the third round of strikes against Iran this week, US Central Command said in a statement, "after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

"The United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait," CENTCOM went on to say, adding that the strikes were being carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump.

In a post on X resharing the news of the strike from US Central Command, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said, "Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay."

Another CENTCOM X post from Sunday morning also disputed Iran's claims that the key waterway was closed to "foreign vessels."