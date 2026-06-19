US military kills three people in latest eastern Pacific boat strike

The US launched a strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Thursday, killing three men on board, officials said.

A screenshot from a video shared to X by US Southern Command on June 18, 2026, shows a boat in the Eastern Pacific engulfed by a large explosion after it is struck by American forces. © Screenshot/X/@Southcom

The US military launched operation "Southern Spear" in early September, with President Donald Trump saying the country is effectively at war with drug cartels operating out of Latin America.

More than 200 people have been killed as part of the strikes in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, according to a tally by AFP.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," US Southern Command said in a post on X.

The attack was the second this week, with another strike on Tuesday killing one person aboard a vessel, while two other occupants reportedly survived.

Trump's administration has not provided definitive evidence that the vessels it has been striking are involved in drug trafficking.