Venezuela approves US military flyover just months after airstrikes on Caracas

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela said Thursday it had authorized the US to perform a flyover of Caracas as part of an embassy evacuation drill – a highly symbolic move four months after US airstrikes on the city.

The American flag flies on a pole at the US embassy in Caracas on May 7, 2026. © JUAN BARRETO / AFP

"At the request of the Embassy of the United States of America, the authorities have authorized an evacuation drill to be held on Saturday, May 23, in preparation for potential medical emergencies or catastrophic events," Foreign Minister Yvan Gil announced.

"As part of the drill, two aircraft will conduct controlled flyovers of the city of Caracas and will land at the facilities of the Embassy of the United States of America," he added in a statement on state television.

US forces typically use helicopters for evacuations.

The flyover will symbolize the dramatic shift in US-Venezuelan relations since the January 3 abduction of President Nicolas Maduro by US forces.

Maduro's overthrow began with dawn airstrikes on Venezuela's air defenses and culminated with his kidnapping at a military compound in Caracas.

He was flown to the US where he was jailed pending his trial on drug and other charges, which he denies

In the aftermath, the two countries restored ties on March 5, more than seven years after Maduro broke off relations.



Maduro's deputy Delcy Rodriguez replaced him as interim leader.