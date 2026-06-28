Venezuela earthquake relief planes are landing at partially reopened airport, US official confirms

Washington DC - Venezuela 's Simon Bolivar International Airport was partially reopened Saturday and accepting cargo flights carrying aid, including a field hospital, the US State Department 's top foreign assistance official said.

Aircraft are seen on the runway at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on Thursday, following earthquakes. © FEDERICO PARRA / AFP

"I'm really pleased to announce that this morning Simon Bolivar Airport, one of the runways, is operational again and is landing C-17s," Jeremy Lewin said of the country's main international airport serving the capital Caracas. C-17 refers to a type of US military transport plane.

"As we got the airport open, we have mobile hospitals coming in today, they're going to be able to hopefully land at Simon Bolivar."

Samaritan's Purse, a US-based Christian aid group, said it was sending a Boeing 767 with "an Emergency Field Hospital" to the country.

Later, in a post on X Saturday afternoon, a deployed US rescue unit from Virginia said that its plane had landed at the airport.

International Medical Corps spokesperson Todd Bernhardt told AFP that it was "deploying mobile medical units," and that it has "field hospitals ready to deploy if needed."

The group said it would begin trucking clean water into the hard-hit La Guaira area.

The death toll from Wednesday's twin earthquakes stands at more than 1,400, with tens of thousands feared missing.