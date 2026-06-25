Venezuela earthquakes: World sends rescuers and aid as death toll reaches nearly 200
Caracas, Venezuela - Offers of rescue support, aid, and condolences poured into Venezuela on Thursday after two powerful earthquakes left at least 188 dead and hundreds injured.
United Nations-certified rescuers will help search for quake survivors, interim president Delcy Rodriguez said in a televised message.
Spain and France were sending dozens of specialists, and Germany promised six military transport planes.
Switzerland mobilized 80 personnel, eight rescue dogs, and 20 tons of equipment to be sent to Venezuela "as soon as possible."
Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma announced a $2 million aid package to deploy a search-and-rescue team, while the Czech Republic said its team was preparing to fly in.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it had released $2.5 million to support recovery efforts.
Pope Leo XIV sent "initial" emergency aid of $114,000 to Venezuela, the Vatican announced.
US President Donald Trump said his country "stands ready, willing, and able to help." He "instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends."
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio promised a "whole-of-government response" that would be "big... fast and... effective".
China said it was "willing to provide what help it can in an appropriate manner according to the needs of the Venezuelan side," according to foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei voiced "Iran's readiness to provide any assistance required in relief and rescue operations".
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country was dispatching a military team of rescuers and medical personnel to Venezuela and would send further assistance if necessary.
"Mexico always stands in solidarity and always will," she earlier posted on X.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he had listened to news about the quake "with great concern" and would support recovery efforts.
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said he had readied 300 rescuers and paramedics and 50 tons of equipment, medicines, and basic supplies.
Cuban health workers were already "fully mobilized and providing medical services to the affected population," said Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.
Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast said he was dispatching humanitarian aid and rescue teams to Venezuela.
Colombia, which also felt the quakes, will send more than 60 rescuers and 12 tons of humanitarian aid to its neighbor, its disaster management agency said.
Argentina, Costa Rica, and Uruguay also expressed solidarity, while Ecuador and the Dominican Republic both said they had readied aid to send.
Japan offered "sincere condolences to those affected" in Venezuela. The East Asian nation was rocked by a 7.2-magnitude quake itself on Thursday, escaping with no major damage.
Spain was the first of several European countries to react to the quakes.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered "full support" to the Venezuelan people, adding: "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."
Italian leader Giorgia Meloni and Germany's Friedrich Merz echoed these sentiments.
The French government said it stood "in solidarity" with the Venezuelan people before confirming that its embassy in Caracas had been damaged in the disaster.
Two warring nations, Ukraine and Russia, also sent their condolences without specific aid offers.
The European Union said it had activated its satellite surveillance system, with aid commissioner Hadja Lahbib writing online: "We stand ready to step up assistance."
Cover photo: MANAURE QUINTERO / AFP