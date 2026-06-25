Venezuela earthquakes: World sends rescuers and aid as death toll reaches nearly 200

Caracas, Venezuela - Offers of rescue support, aid, and condolences poured into Venezuela on Thursday after two powerful earthquakes left at least 188 dead and hundreds injured.

Countries across the globe have offered support after Venezuela was hit by two massive earthquakes. © JUAN BARRETO / AFP

United Nations-certified rescuers will help search for quake survivors, interim president Delcy Rodriguez said in a televised message.

Spain and France were sending dozens of specialists, and Germany promised six military transport planes.

Switzerland mobilized 80 personnel, eight rescue dogs, and 20 tons of equipment to be sent to Venezuela "as soon as possible."

Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma announced a $2 million aid package to deploy a search-and-rescue team, while the Czech Republic said its team was preparing to fly in.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it had released $2.5 million to support recovery efforts.

Pope Leo XIV sent "initial" emergency aid of $114,000 to Venezuela, the Vatican announced.

US President Donald Trump said his country "stands ready, willing, and able to help." He "instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio promised a "whole-of-government response" that would be "big... fast and... effective".

China said it was "willing to provide what help it can in an appropriate manner according to the needs of the Venezuelan side," according to foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei voiced "Iran's readiness to provide any assistance required in relief and rescue operations".

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country was dispatching a military team of rescuers and medical personnel to Venezuela and would send further assistance if necessary.

"Mexico always stands in solidarity and always will," she earlier posted on X.