Venezuela earthquakes: Man miraculously rescued from rubble after more than a week!

Catia La Mar, Venezuela - An international team on Thursday rescued a security guard who had been trapped for eight days in the rubble of the building where he worked, following the twin earthquakes that jolted Venezuela, AFP journalists witnessed.

Locals attempt to find belongings at the site of a collapsed building in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on July 2, 2026. © MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP

Hernan Gil (43) had been buried underneath the seven-story building in Catia La Mar, a coastal area in the state of La Guaira, devastated by the disaster.

After three days of careful digging, Gil was brought out on a stretcher as elated rescuers cheered and hugged each other. He was loaded into a waiting ambulance and driven away.

Rescuers from seven countries – Venezuela, Chile, the US, Portugal, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Mexico – were involved in the painstaking operation.

In the final phase, two rescuers dug inside the nearly 10-foot tunnel that had been hollowed out to extract him, while around 30 people worked tirelessly in the building's parking lot to clear the debris.

Rescuers used a rotary hammer to break through a metal plate, after warning of the risk of collapse of a neighboring building.

Throughout the operation, they gave Gil water and installed a tube through which they supplied him with air.

"I have never seen anything so difficult. I don't know if there's ever been such a long rescue like this," said one rescuer at the scene, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.