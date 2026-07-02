Rescue workers desperately try to save trapped Venezuelan one week after earthquakes

Catia La Mar, Venezuela - Hundreds of rescuers were working late Wednesday to save a 43-year-old Venezuelan man who has survived for a week under the ruins of a seven-story building, an AFP reporter witnessed.

Workers clear debris at the site of a collapsed building in Catia La Mar, La Guaira State, Venezuela, on July 1, 2026, following the June 24 twin earthquakes. © FEDERICO PARRA / AFP

Hernan Gil, a 43-year-old security guard, is trapped inside his booth under the building where he worked in Catia La Mar, a coastal area almost entirely razed to the ground in the June 24 twin earthquakes, magnitude 7.2 and 7.5.

Rescue teams from seven countries – Venezuela, Chile, the US, Portugal, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Mexico – have been working around-the-clock over the past three days to reach him.

By late Wednesday, they were almost one meter (around three feet) from his position, rescuers told AFP.

Chile's fire service published an Instagram video of Gil inside his chamber, moving his head to look at the camera. He was wearing a face mask and his right eye was bloodshot.

"This is truly a miracle," Gil's wife Gusbimar Gonzalez told AFP.

"I’m completely amazed because it’s the first time I’ve seen so many countries come together like this to save a single person," she said.