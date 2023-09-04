Texas football faces heavy criticism for Arch Manning decision
Austin, Texas - Despite blowing out Rice in the season opener, Arch Manning did not make his college football debut on Saturday.
During the offseason, fans learned that third-string quarterback Arch Manning was in the running to become Texas' backup starter.
Although they discovered during the opener that Maalik Murphy would serve as the backup to Ewers, there was still a sense of disappointment because they didn't have the opportunity to witness former No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning in action.
The touted freshman was even seen warming up on the sidelines, leading fans to believe that Steve Sarkisian would give him the chance to play.
Instead, Texas fans were only lucky enough to watch Manning play catch on the sidelines.
Sarkisian chose to play backup Maalik Murphy for Texas' final two possessions, going 3-for-5 for 40 yards.
College football fans slam Texas football's offensive decisions
College football season openers usually provide big programs like Texas the chance to play multiple quarterbacks and provide valuable field experience for their second and third-string passers.
When Sarkisian never opted to put Manning in, even with the game well in hand, fans were not pleased and didn't hesitate to let out their frustrations all over the internet.
Similarly, former Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was also critical of Texas Longhorns' offensive performance.
Diggs, a product of the Texas Longhorns football program, had some harsh criticism for starter quarterback Quinn Ewers saying, "X should have 200 yards receiving already if the damn ball was thrown accurate!"
Diggs' tweet was a reference to several missed deep passes to star receiver Xavier Worthy, a sight all too familiar to Longhorns fans.
Texas' next game will come in Tuscaloosa with a major showdown against No. 4 Alabama on Saturday at 7 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: TIM WARNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP