Watch your back! Arch Manning hype looms over Quinn Ewers – literally
Austin, Texas - Texas quarterback starter Quinn Ewers seemingly can't escape Arch Mannning looming over him.
Watch your back, Quinn!
Each college football season, the esteemed Manning family, along with a panel of media experts, unveils the Manning Watch List.
The compilation features 33 standout college quarterbacks recognized as the finest talents for the upcoming football season.
This year's candidates were released on Tuesday, and to no surprise, Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers made the grade.
Texas football shared a Twitter photo celebrating Ewers making the watch list, but its graphic design drew unintended attention!
Ewers' name is at the top of the graphic, with the name "Manning" bolded right below it in much larger letters behind him.
The photo quickly drew massive attention. College football fans interpreted it as the Texas freshman third-string QB "watching over" Ewers, patiently waiting to devour his spotlight and job as starting quarterback!
Quinn Ewers vs. Arch Manning chatter explodes after Texas football viral tweet
As many have pointed out, the much-hyped Arch Manning could very well step into the quarterback starter shoes at any point this season, replacing Quinn Ewers.
Fans twisted Texas football's Twitter post to tease Ewers about the possibility of Manning leading the Longhorns in offense over him.
"There’s no escaping," one fan tweeted.
"Bro is getting overshadowed by Manning on his own graphics smh," another said.
"The eyes of Manning are definitely upon him lol," another fan added.
"Look out Quinn! Manning is sneaking up behind you!" one fan joked.
Quinn Ewers will lead the No. 11 ranked Texas Longhorns in their season opener at home against Rice University on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 PM ET.
