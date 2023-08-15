Watch your back! Arch Manning hype looms over Quinn Ewers – literally

College football fans playfully teased Quinn Ewers about Arch Manning possibly replacing him after Texas' recent Twitter post faux pax.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Austin, Texas - Texas quarterback starter Quinn Ewers seemingly can't escape Arch Mannning looming over him.

College football fans playfully teased Quinn Ewers (l.) about Arch Manning (c.) possibly replacing him after Texas' recent Twitter post faux pax.
College football fans playfully teased Quinn Ewers (l.) about Arch Manning (c.) possibly replacing him after Texas' recent Twitter post faux pax.  © Collage: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Twitter / SmvOperator

Watch your back, Quinn!

Each college football season, the esteemed Manning family, along with a panel of media experts, unveils the Manning Watch List.

The compilation features 33 standout college quarterbacks recognized as the finest talents for the upcoming football season.

Drake is a certified dad in sweet and funny new snaps
Celebrities Drake is a certified dad in sweet and funny new snaps

This year's candidates were released on Tuesday, and to no surprise, Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers made the grade.

Texas football shared a Twitter photo celebrating Ewers making the watch list, but its graphic design drew unintended attention!

Ewers' name is at the top of the graphic, with the name "Manning" bolded right below it in much larger letters behind him.

The photo quickly drew massive attention. College football fans interpreted it as the Texas freshman third-string QB "watching over" Ewers, patiently waiting to devour his spotlight and job as starting quarterback!

Quinn Ewers vs. Arch Manning chatter explodes after Texas football viral tweet

College football fans cleverly used Texas football's recent twitter post applauding Quinn Ewers to tease him.
College football fans cleverly used Texas football's recent twitter post applauding Quinn Ewers to tease him.  © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As many have pointed out, the much-hyped Arch Manning could very well step into the quarterback starter shoes at any point this season, replacing Quinn Ewers.

Fans twisted Texas football's Twitter post to tease Ewers about the possibility of Manning leading the Longhorns in offense over him.

"There’s no escaping," one fan tweeted.

Miley Cyrus drops clues with cryptic posters across the world
Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus drops clues with cryptic posters across the world

"Bro is getting overshadowed by Manning on his own graphics smh," another said.

"The eyes of Manning are definitely upon him lol," another fan added.

"Look out Quinn! Manning is sneaking up behind you!" one fan joked.

Quinn Ewers will lead the No. 11 ranked Texas Longhorns in their season opener at home against Rice University on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 PM ET.

Cover photo: Collage: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Twitter / SmvOperator

More on Arch Manning: