Watch your back! Arch Manning hype looms over Quinn Ewers – literally

Austin, Texas - Texas quarterback starter Quinn Ewers seemingly can't escape Arch Mannning looming over him.

College football fans playfully teased Quinn Ewers (l.) about Arch Manning (c.) possibly replacing him after Texas' recent Twitter post faux pax. © Collage: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Twitter / SmvOperator

Watch your back, Quinn!

Each college football season, the esteemed Manning family, along with a panel of media experts, unveils the Manning Watch List.

The compilation features 33 standout college quarterbacks recognized as the finest talents for the upcoming football season.

This year's candidates were released on Tuesday, and to no surprise, Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers made the grade.

Texas football shared a Twitter photo celebrating Ewers making the watch list, but its graphic design drew unintended attention!

Ewers' name is at the top of the graphic, with the name "Manning" bolded right below it in much larger letters behind him.

The photo quickly drew massive attention. College football fans interpreted it as the Texas freshman third-string QB "watching over" Ewers, patiently waiting to devour his spotlight and job as starting quarterback!