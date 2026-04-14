Cardi B hints at pressures of success in emotional Instagram video: "I am so overwhelmed"

Miami, Florida - Cardi B is feeling the weight of success. The rapper admitted she's feeling "overwhelmed" by how many people want a piece of her massive popularity.

Rapper Cardi B is surprised that everyone wants to see her shows and buy her products. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

Heavy lies the crown of a pop culture queen.

"I am in Miami now, and I am so overwhelmed because so many people wanna come tomorrow to the show and to the Atlanta show," Cardi said in a reel posted to her Instagram stories Monday night.

"It's so hard because it's super sold out. No seats. No space. No, nothing."

Cardi is scheduled to perform at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Wednesday. As she pointed out, the show is fully booked, though a few obstructed-view tickets were added at the last minute, and may still be available.

The superstar assured fans that it would all work out though, saying in video text overlay: "If I don't see yall at my shows due to seats, come to my aftiee party."

On top of sold-out shows, Cardi is launching a whole product line on Wednesday.

"Grow-Good is coming in less than 24 hours. Like everybody is asking me for that." the 33-year-old revealed. "My mom doesn't even have products."

Grow-Good hair products sold out instantly during the presale phase, but Cardi says she's increased her stock for the official launch on April 15.