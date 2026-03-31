Cardi B wins legal battle over her hit Enough (Miami)!

Brownsville, Texas - The court is on Cardi B 's side! A Texas judge on Monday dismissed the copyright infringement lawsuit targeting the star's song, Enough (Miami) on Monday.

A Texas judge has dismissed a copyright lawsuit against Cardi B launched by two music producers in 2024. © Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

Producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar sued Cardi in 2024, claiming she stole elements of their 2021 song Greasy Frybread for her hit.

Initially, they accused the rapper and her labels, Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group, of copyright infringement. The duo later dropped those claims after Cardi's legal team pointed out that Greasy Frybread was not registered with the US Copyright Office, as per multiple media outlets.

The producers then refiled the lawsuit with a series of claims under Texas state law. Specifically, they claimed that Cardi used the beat and melody from their track without their permission.

Monday, US District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr dismissed the producers' case, saying their suit had "fatal deficiencies," including a lack of jurisdiction on the court's behalf.