Cardi B hilariously shades Offset at Madison Square Garden in viral Little Miss Drama tour moment

New York, New York - Cardi B 's drama with Offset appears far from over after she accidentally name-dropped him live on stage!

Cardi B (r) accidentally name-dropped her ex and baby daddy Offset while rapping the chorus of her track, Bartier Cardi. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/desireeanaa & IMAGO / MediaPunch

Cardi's Little Miss Drama tour has again gone viral after new footage from her second night at Madison Square Garden hit social media.

The Safe rapper was filmed performing the chorus from her track, Bartier Cardi, which includes her ex's name.

Though she typically avoids referring to the Migos member, she unfortunately slipped up amid her performance.

"Cardi took your man, you upset, uh/Cardi got rich, they upset, yeah/Cardi put the p**** on Offset/Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset," Cardi raps.

The mom of four made a noticeable grimace in front of fans after realizing that she mentioned Offset at the end. Whoopsy!

Cardi last publicly mentioned the Atlanta rapper in November 2025 after she welcomed her son with Stefon Diggs – and Offset allegedly shaded the newborn.