Chappell Roan serves country with brand new song release date!

Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan took to Instagram on Tuesday in a post announcing the release date of her highly-anticipated song The Giver !

Chappell Roan performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. © Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The song will be out at 8 PM on March 13, and takes a detour into the self-proclaimed Midwest Princess's country roots.

"@dan_nigro and I wrote this together and it was so fun!!! We’ve never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music," she said in the post's caption, explaining that she grew up listening to country music in her childhood and heard it "swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars."

"Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is.. hmm right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on c**try," she added.

"xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for yall."