Chappell Roan drops secret snippets of new song via cheeky fan phone line
Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan has taken a cue from bestie Olivia Rodrigo with this latest music marketing gimmick.
It looks like the HOT TO GO! artist is finally launching some new tunes!
Her musical performance of The Giver was a showstopper on SNL, and the still-unreleased track may soon be getting its official drop.
Chappell shared the phone number "620-468-8646" (AKA "620-HOT-TOGO") in an Instagram Story over the weekend.
When fans dial the number, they're directed to a menu of silly options: press 1 to book a dentist appointment, press 2 for an attorney, press 3 to report a plumbing issue, and more.
Whatever number you press leads to a different audio snippet of The Giver, which will likely be released as a single.
Check out all of the song snippets here!
What has Chappell Roan said about The Giver?
In November, the Good Luck, Babe! singer described The Giver as a country song about women who "get the job done" (ahem) better than men.
"It's country, and we played it on SNL. It will come out! It will come out; don't worry. But that was so fun to write," she told Brandi Carlile at the Grammy Museum.
"I got to bring what I knew to the table, 'cause I'm a country girl. So I got to be like, 'No, no, no, like, let me show you some country songs,'" Chappell added.
