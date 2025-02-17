Chappell Roan drops secret snippets of new song via cheeky fan phone line

Chappell Roan (r.) performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. © Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It looks like the HOT TO GO! artist is finally launching some new tunes!

Her musical performance of The Giver was a showstopper on SNL, and the still-unreleased track may soon be getting its official drop.

Chappell shared the phone number "620-468-8646" (AKA "620-HOT-TOGO") in an Instagram Story over the weekend.

When fans dial the number, they're directed to a menu of silly options: press 1 to book a dentist appointment, press 2 for an attorney, press 3 to report a plumbing issue, and more.

Whatever number you press leads to a different audio snippet of The Giver, which will likely be released as a single.

Check out all of the song snippets here!