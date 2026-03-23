Chappell Roan got banned from a huge music festival after viral incident with Jude Law's young daughter

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Chappell Roan has reportedly been banned from performing at Todo Mundo no Rio after her security teams "aggressive" behavior.

Chappell Roan has been banned from performing at a big Brazil music festival by the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Cavaliere, has responded to the controversial incident involving the Good Luck, Babe! singer.

Cavaliere took to X, where he indefinitely banned Chappell from performing at the city's major annual music festival, Todo Mundo no Rio, during his tenure in office.

"I mean that as long as I'm in charge of our city, this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio! I doubt that Shakira would do that!" the politician tweeted.

The 28-year-old broke her silence on her Instagram Story after soccer star Jorginho accused her security team of being "extremely aggressive" towards his wife, Catherine Harding, and 11-year-old daughter – who was later identified as Jude Law's biological daughter, Ada.