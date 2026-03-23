Chappell Roan got banned from a huge music festival after viral incident with Jude Law's young daughter
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Chappell Roan has reportedly been banned from performing at Todo Mundo no Rio after her security teams "aggressive" behavior.
The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Cavaliere, has responded to the controversial incident involving the Good Luck, Babe! singer.
Cavaliere took to X, where he indefinitely banned Chappell from performing at the city's major annual music festival, Todo Mundo no Rio, during his tenure in office.
"I mean that as long as I'm in charge of our city, this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio! I doubt that Shakira would do that!" the politician tweeted.
The 28-year-old broke her silence on her Instagram Story after soccer star Jorginho accused her security team of being "extremely aggressive" towards his wife, Catherine Harding, and 11-year-old daughter – who was later identified as Jude Law's biological daughter, Ada.
Will Chappell Roan face more backlash?
Chappell recently explained that the guard who allegedly yelled at the 11-year-old was "not my personal security" and that she wasn't present for the ordeal.
She also apologized to Harding and her daughter, insisting that she "doesn't hate children."
"I'm sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something," the Pink Pony Club artist added. "And that if you feel uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that."
Cover photo: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP