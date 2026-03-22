Chappell Roan responds after soccer star makes shocking claims about her security team
São Paulo, Brazil - Chappell Roan has broken her silence after soccer star Jorginho accused her security team of being "extremely aggressive" towards his wife and daughter.
In an Instagram story on Sunday, the 28-year-old singer shared "half of the story" after the drama went viral.
Roan denied asking her security team to speak to Jorginho's wife or daughter and emphasized that the pair did not approach her.
She clarified that the guard who spoke to them was not a part of her personal security team and added, "It's unfair for security to just assume someone doesn't have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there's no action even taken."
In his viral post shared Saturday, Jorginho claimed that the security guard approached his wife and daughter after they spotted Roan having breakfast at their hotel and spoke to them in an "extremely aggressive manner".
He alleged that the guard told his wife, Catherine Harding, "that she shouldn't allow my daughter to 'disrespect' or 'harass' other people."
"And the worst part is she didn't even approach her," the athlete said of his daughter.
"She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything."
Jorginho then took aim at the Pink Pony Club artist herself, saying, "It's sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans."
"Without your fans, you would be nothing," he added in all-caps after tagging Roan's account. "And to the fans, she does not deserve your affection."
Chappell Roan sets the record straight on "sad" security incident
Roan, who has previously gone viral for clapping back at the paparazzi, at emphasized in her response video that she does "not hate people who are fans of my music" and issued a direct apology to Harding and her daughter.
"I am sorry to the mother and the child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and if that made you uncomfortable," she said.
"That makes me really sad. You did not deserve that."
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@chappellroan