Chappell Roan turns the camera on paparazzi in Paris confrontation

Paris, France - Pop star Chappell Roan turned her camera on a group of paparazzi outside a Paris restaurant after they repeatedly ignored her requests to leave her alone.

Chappell Roan filmed the paparazzi outside a Paris restaurant after asking them multiple times to leave her alone. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Screenshot/X/@favsbackupp

Chappell is speaking out – and recording!

In a new clip circulating on social media, the 28-year-old star, dressed in a green headscarf and long black dress, addresses the photographers directly.

"I'm just trying to go to dinner, and I've asked these people several times to get away from me," she says, adding that one photographer hid their face "because they're ashamed."

The paparazzi seemingly agree to back off, and when a fan asks her to sign something, she firmly declines before walking into the restaurant.

The confrontation took place Sunday night following the Alexander McQueen Autumn/Winter 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, which the Pink Pony Club artist attended in a sheer black dress that left little to the imagination – her nipples fully visible through the fabric and a black thong underneath.

Her long red curls, worn loose down her back, and a dramatic glam makeup look completed the ensemble.