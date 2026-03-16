Doja Cat reveals "agonizing" mental health diagnosis in candid TikTok

Doja Cat got real about her mental health and Borderline Personality Disorder in a recent TikTok video: "I've been in therapy for years now."

By Jamie Grasse

Beverly Hills, California - Doja Cat got real about her mental health and Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis on a new TikTok video, revealing, "I've been in therapy for years now, and I am so relieved and so proud of myself."

Doja Cat opened up about her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis on TikTok.
Doja Cat opened up about her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis on TikTok.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dojacat & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, in an intimate TikTok video, Doja Cat shared that she'd recently been diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, or BPD.

The Paint the Town Red artist says she's healing after years of therapy: "I've made it so far, and I still make mistakes."

In the now-viral clip, Doja described her BPD as "agonizing" and says she's been dealing with it "probably forever."

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"I've learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I'm happy, to pretend that I don't like stuff that I do, to appear like everything is okay," the 30-year-old said.

"I'll get it done. And it caught up with me, and I think it always does for people. I'm now struggling with BPD."

Doja Cat praises Chappell Roan's viral paparazzi encounter

In her TikTok, Doja Cat also praised singer Chappell Roan (l.) for standing up to the paparazzi.
In her TikTok, Doja Cat also praised singer Chappell Roan (l.) for standing up to the paparazzi.  © Collage: Amy Sussman & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While discussing her diagnosis and mental health journey on TikTok and sticking it to autograph seekers, Doja also defended Chappell Roan's recent viral dismissal of the paparazzi in Paris.

Doja praised Roan's ability to "be uncomfortable, comfortably."

"I had to learn how to be honest with myself. I lied to myself for years, for most of my life, and to see her sit there, and I love it," the Say So singer said of herself and her fellow musician.

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Borderline Personality Disorder, per Mayo Clinic, is a condition that "affects the way people feel about themselves and others, making it hard to function in everyday life."

It's described as a condition that can include "a pattern of unstable, intense relationships, as well as impulsiveness and an unhealthy way of seeing themselves. Impulsiveness involves having extreme emotions and acting or doing things without thinking about them first."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dojacat & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

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