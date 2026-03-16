Doja Cat reveals "agonizing" mental health diagnosis in candid TikTok

Beverly Hills, California - Doja Cat got real about her mental health and Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis on a new TikTok video, revealing, "I've been in therapy for years now, and I am so relieved and so proud of myself."

Doja Cat opened up about her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dojacat & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, in an intimate TikTok video, Doja Cat shared that she'd recently been diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, or BPD.

The Paint the Town Red artist says she's healing after years of therapy: "I've made it so far, and I still make mistakes."

In the now-viral clip, Doja described her BPD as "agonizing" and says she's been dealing with it "probably forever."

"I've learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I'm happy, to pretend that I don't like stuff that I do, to appear like everything is okay," the 30-year-old said.

"I'll get it done. And it caught up with me, and I think it always does for people. I'm now struggling with BPD."