Harrison Ford gets candid about past mental health struggles: "I was more than depressed"

Los Angeles, California - Actor Harrison Ford has spoken openly about his battle with depression.

Harrison Ford suffered from depression during his college years. © Richard Shotwell/Invision via AP/dpa

In a new episode of the Awards Chatter podcast, the 83-year-old Star Wars star spoke about a particularly difficult period in his life.

During his undergrad studies, he suffered from depression and rarely left his room.

"I would get up out of my single bed, go to a phone, order a pizza, go back and lay down in bed until the pizza came. I would eat the pizza, throw the wrappers in the corner, go back to sleep," Ford recalled.

The Shrinking actor added that he "was more than depressed."

"I think I was ill. I was socially ill, psychologically not well," he continued.

While in college, he initially found it difficult to make friends until he took a theater course to improve his grade point average. He hadn't previously been aware that the class not only involved reading and analyzing plays, but also acting.

This gave him his first-ever stage experience, and the course also gave him the feeling that he really belonged for the first time.