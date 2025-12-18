Harrison Ford to receive lifetime achievement prize at rebranded SAG awards

Los Angeles, California - Harrison Ford is to be given a lifetime achievement award from the main union representing Hollywood actors , the organization announced Thursday.

Movie legend Harrison Ford will be honored for his decades of work with SAG-AFTRA's lifetime achievement prize. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ford, whose decades on the big and small screen have included some of the most famous roles in cinema, will be given the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award as part of the rebranded Actor Awards – formerly the Screen Actors Guild Awards – in March.

The prize, which SAG-AFTRA gives annually to a performer who embodies "finest ideals of the acting profession," is the latest recognition for a man whose characters – from Indiana Jones to Han Solo – are part of the cultural fabric of the 20th and 21st century.

"Harrison Ford is a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture," SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said.

"His career has been endlessly exciting, always returning to his love of acting. We are honored to celebrate a legend whose impact on our craft is indelible."

Ford, who worked as a carpenter before hitting the big time as Bob Falfa in George Lucas's 1973 film "American Graffiti," said he was "deeply honored" to be chosen as the recipient of the prestigious prize.

"To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me," he said.

"I've spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I've always felt grateful to be part of this community."