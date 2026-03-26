Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate in hot water as UK police reopen rape probe

London, UK - A British police force said Thursday it would reopen a probe into rape and sexual assault allegations made by women against self-proclaimed misogynist influencer Andrew Tate between 2014 and 2015.

UK police are reopening an investigation into rape and sexual assault allegations against Andrew Tate. © Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It is the latest in a slew of investigations into Tate, a British-US citizen who promotes his offensive views to millions of followers on social media.

"Hertfordshire Constabulary can confirm that a decision has been made to reinvestigate allegations made by women between 2014 and 2015 relating to rape and sexual assault offenses," the police force, based north of London, said in a statement.

In Romania, where they have been based in recent years, Tate and his brother Tristan face allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering.

Hertfordshire police probed sexual offense allegations made by three women against Andrew Tate for four years before the case was closed in 2019.

"It is long overdue for Hertfordshire Constabulary to reopen the investigation into our allegations of rape, sexual abuse, and assault by Andrew Tate," the women said in a statement.

The Crown Prosecution Service, which brings criminal cases in England and Wales, did not charge the social media figure following the police investigation in 2019.

The CPS previously said the claims were fully investigated and did not meet its legal test for a realistic prospect of conviction.