Is the late Val Kilmer heading back to the big screen thanks to AI?

Los Angeles, California - The late film star Val Kilmer could soon be "acting" on the big screen again after allowing a director to use AI tools to produce his likeness for an upcoming film, media reports said Wednesday.

A director is planning to use an AI likeness of Val Kilmer to "act" in an upcoming film. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & AMANDA EDWARDS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Coerte Voorhees had tapped Kilmer, who died of pneumonia last year after years of battling throat cancer, for As Deep as the Grave, about the pioneering archaeologist Ann Morris, a co-discoverer of the Anasazi civilization.

Kilmer was to play a Catholic priest named Fintan.

"He was the actor I wanted to play this role," Voorhees told industry magazine Variety. "It drew on his Native American heritage and his ties to and love of the Southwest."

He said Kilmer signed on to the project but later became too ill to begin filming.

"I was looking at a call sheet the other day, and we had him ready to shoot," Voorhees said. "He was just going through a really, really tough time medically, and he couldn't do it."

He said Kilmer's family had provided video images of Kilmer, who was known for keeping a vast archive of footage from various moments of his life, that would be used to build the AI actor.

The project will likely get a wary welcome from many in Hollywood, where actors, writers, and others are worried that AI could replace an array of jobs.

AI was already used with Kilmer so he could again play one of his most iconic roles, the cocky pilot Iceman, in the 2022 sequel to the era-defining 1980s hit Top Gun.