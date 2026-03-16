Oscars 2026: One Battle After Another wins big as Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump and Grogu steals the show
Los Angeles, California - The 98th Academy Awards brought big wins, sharp political jabs, and one very famous puppet to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night.
This year's Oscars was one for the books!
The star-studded evening drew some of Hollywood's biggest names to the presenter lineup, with last year's acting winners returning to hand out this year's prizes.
Presenters included Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldaña, and Kieran Culkin, along with Nicole Kidman, Robert Downey Jr., Demi Moore, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.
One of the night's most talked-about presenter moments came courtesy of Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway – a pairing that was clearly a nod to their Devil Wears Prada connection.
When Hathaway asked Wintour what she thought of her dress, Wintour completely ignored the question, popped on her sunglasses, and moved straight to "And the nominees are..."
After the award was presented, Wintour topped it off by calling Hathaway "Emily" – the name Meryl Streep's character used to belittle Hathaway's character in the film.
Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another dominated the night, walking away with Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Casting, and Best Film Editing.
Elsewhere, Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, while Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet and Amy Madigan claimed Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.
Sinners cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw also made history as the first woman to win the Best Cinematography award.
On the musical side, KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature, and its song Golden became the first K-pop track to ever win Best Original Song.
As for the show itself, Conan O'Brien wasted no time poking fun at the season's controversies.
2026 Oscars moments that everyone is talking about
O'Brien took aim at Timothée Chalamet's recent ballet and opera remarks, joking that "security is extremely tight tonight" due to "concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities."
The camera then cut to Timothée and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner in the audience, and both were incredibly good sports about it.
Later in the evening, presenter Jimmy Kimmel brought some political heat.
He seemingly took a pointed swipe at the Melania Trump documentary, referencing a film about "walking around the White House trying on shoes," and cheekily muttered that someone would be upset his wife wasn't nominated.
The night's most purely joyful moment, though, belonged to Grogu.
While presenting alongside Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver spotted the beloved Mandalorian puppet sitting in the audience next to Kate Hudson and unleashed her iconic Aliens line in his defense: "Get away from him, you b***h!"
The cast of Bridesmaids also reunited on stage almost 15 years after the film's release, rounding out a night that truly had something for everyone.
Cover photo: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP