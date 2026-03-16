Oscars 2026: One Battle After Another wins big as Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump and Grogu steals the show

Los Angeles, California - The 98th Academy Awards brought big wins, sharp political jabs, and one very famous puppet to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night.

The cast of One Battle After Another celebrates their Best Picture win at the 2026 Oscars! © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

This year's Oscars was one for the books!

The star-studded evening drew some of Hollywood's biggest names to the presenter lineup, with last year's acting winners returning to hand out this year's prizes.

Presenters included Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldaña, and Kieran Culkin, along with Nicole Kidman, Robert Downey Jr., Demi Moore, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.

One of the night's most talked-about presenter moments came courtesy of Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway – a pairing that was clearly a nod to their Devil Wears Prada connection.

When Hathaway asked Wintour what she thought of her dress, Wintour completely ignored the question, popped on her sunglasses, and moved straight to "And the nominees are..."

After the award was presented, Wintour topped it off by calling Hathaway "Emily" – the name Meryl Streep's character used to belittle Hathaway's character in the film.

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another dominated the night, walking away with Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Casting, and Best Film Editing.

Elsewhere, Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, while Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet and Amy Madigan claimed Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

Sinners cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw also made history as the first woman to win the Best Cinematography award.

On the musical side, KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature, and its song Golden became the first K-pop track to ever win Best Original Song.

As for the show itself, Conan O'Brien wasted no time poking fun at the season's controversies.