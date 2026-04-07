Jennifer Aniston cuddles up to boyfriend Jim Curtis in sweet Easter snap
Los Angeles, California - This photo is a rarity: Friends star Jennifer Aniston has given fans an unusually private insight into her love life online.
At the end of last year, the 57-year-old actor made her relationship with life coach Jim Curtis public. Since then, the couple has enjoyed their love away from the limelight – until now!
On Easter Sunday, Jennifer shared an Instagram photo dump with a colorful mix of everyday moments, including a cute snapshot with a donkey, a selfie with Friends co-star Courteney Cox, cute shots of her dogs, pictures with friends, and a rare couple's photo with her beloved.
In it, Jennifer cuddles up to Jim and wraps her arms around his neck as they both smile happily into the camera.
Another intimate shot from The Morning Show star's post shows the 50-year-old lying relaxed on the sofa, cuddling with one of her furry friends.
Fans are happy for Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis
Some of Jennifer's almost 45 million followers also suspect that the fact that the popular Hollywood actor is so open about her new partner says a lot about the state of their still relatively new relationship.
"Love seeing you and Jim happy together!" said one user, while many others agreed and also celebrated the couple's joy: "So happy for your happiness!!" was the tenor in the comments under the million-liked post.
Fans first speculated about a possible relationship between Jennifer and Jim last summer after the two were first spotted together in Mallorca.
They then made their love official in November, also with a social media post.
Earlier this year, Curtis spoke on the Today show about the beginnings of their romance: the couple found each other through mutual friends.
"It took a long time," the hypnotherapist revealed, adding that they talked a lot and grew closer in the process.
Cover photo: picture alliance/dpa/Invision/AP | Jordan Strauss