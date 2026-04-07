Jennifer Aniston cuddles up to boyfriend Jim Curtis in sweet Easter snap

Los Angeles, California - This photo is a rarity: Friends star Jennifer Aniston has given fans an unusually private insight into her love life online.

Jennifer Aniston is newly in love! © picture alliance/dpa/Invision/AP | Jordan Strauss

At the end of last year, the 57-year-old actor made her relationship with life coach Jim Curtis public. Since then, the couple has enjoyed their love away from the limelight – until now!

On Easter Sunday, Jennifer shared an Instagram photo dump with a colorful mix of everyday moments, including a cute snapshot with a donkey, a selfie with Friends co-star Courteney Cox, cute shots of her dogs, pictures with friends, and a rare couple's photo with her beloved.

In it, Jennifer cuddles up to Jim and wraps her arms around his neck as they both smile happily into the camera.

Another intimate shot from The Morning Show star's post shows the 50-year-old lying relaxed on the sofa, cuddling with one of her furry friends.