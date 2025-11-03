Jennifer Aniston makes new romance official with sweet Instagram post

Los Angeles, California - Friends star Jennifer Aniston shared a romantic tribute to her boyfriend Jim Curtis over the weekend, making their relationship Instagram official!

Jennifer Aniston has made her new romance Instagram official! © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 56-year-old actor shared a post on Sunday to wish her sweetheart a happy 50th birthday.

"Happy birthday my love. Cherished," she wrote.

In the accompanying black and white picture, Jennifer stands behind the life coach with her arms around his chest.

They're both smiling happily, but not looking at the camera.

Though this is the first official confirmation of their relationship, Jim made a subtle appearance in a photo dump that The Morning Show star shared over the summer.

Romance rumors emerged in July when they vacationed in Mallorca together with actor Jason Bateman.