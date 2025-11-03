Jennifer Aniston makes new romance official with sweet Instagram post
Los Angeles, California - Friends star Jennifer Aniston shared a romantic tribute to her boyfriend Jim Curtis over the weekend, making their relationship Instagram official!
The 56-year-old actor shared a post on Sunday to wish her sweetheart a happy 50th birthday.
"Happy birthday my love. Cherished," she wrote.
In the accompanying black and white picture, Jennifer stands behind the life coach with her arms around his chest.
They're both smiling happily, but not looking at the camera.
Though this is the first official confirmation of their relationship, Jim made a subtle appearance in a photo dump that The Morning Show star shared over the summer.
Romance rumors emerged in July when they vacationed in Mallorca together with actor Jason Bateman.
Jennifer Aniston confirms new relationship
They were then spotted on a double date with Jennifer's Friends co-star and longtime pal Courteney Cox and her partner, Johnny McAid, in August.
The lovebirds reportedly spent most of September together in New York, in another sign that their romance is getting serious!
Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.
According to Page Six, Jim has also been married before and shares a teenage son with his ex-wife, Rachel Napolitano.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jenniferaniston & ANGELA WEISS / AFP