Kevin Spacey avoids another sexual assault trial with big settlement

London, UK - Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey will avoid a new trial after settling out of court with three men who launched a UK civil suit against him accusing him of sexual assault.

Kevin Spacey has reached an out-of-court settlement with three men who have accused him of sexual assault. © Tiziana FABI / AFP

The 66-year-old star of American Beauty and drama series House of Cards has always denied any wrongdoing.

Actor Ruari Cannon, who waived his right to anonymity, along with two others who did not, claimed in the civil suits at London's High Court that Spacey abused them between 2000 and 2015 after meeting them when he was artistic director at London's Old Vic theater.

Judge Christina Lambert had ruled at a hearing in November that the cases should be provisionally heard in October this year.

But on March 13, she ruled the proceedings should be frozen, "the parties having agreed to the terms of settlement as set out in the confidential schedule," according to a court order revealed Wednesday by the Press Association news agency.

Lambert made no order on costs.

Spacey was acquitted in 2023 of a number of criminal sexual charges alleged by four men following a trial in London.

Cannon – who was not involved in the 2023 case – also sued the Old Vic theater, but settled that case out of court earlier this month.

Spacey won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the 1996 film The Usual Suspects and Best Actor in 2000 for American Beauty.