Kevin Spacey gets birthday gift of not guilty verdict in sexual assault trial

London, UK - Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men following a trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

Kevin Spacey arriving to the Southwark Crown Court in London on Tuesday. © DANIEL LEAL / AFP

Spacey had tears in his eyes as a jury cleared him of nine sex offenses on Wednesday, his 64th birthday.

The Hollywood star had been on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of sexually assaulting four men in the period between 2001 and 2013.

After 12 hours and 26 minutes, the jury panel acquitted Spacey of seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The American Beauty and House of Cards actor denied all charges - saying the allegations against him were "madness" and a "stab in the back."

"I am humbled by the outcome today," Spacey told reporters after the decision, saying he was "grateful to the jury for examining all of the evidence."

Jurors rejected the prosecution's claims that Spacey had "aggressively" grabbed three men by the crotch and had performed a sex act on another man while he was asleep in his flat.

Under questioning from Spacey 's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, the complainants all denied either seeking financial gain, attempting to further their career, or giving false accounts to the jury.