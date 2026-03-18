Kid Rock blasts DOJ settlement with Live Nation in rare criticism of Trump administration

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's rockstar buddy Kid Rock about the Department of Justice's decision to reach a settlement with Live Nation Entertainment in its antitrust lawsuit.

Kid Rock moaned and groaned about the Department of Justice's decision to reach a settlement with Live Nation in its antitrust lawsuit. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"I don't understand why they would negotiate a settlement," Kid Rock told Noah Shachtman, in an essay for the New York Times. "Why not just let it see its course? Let's see what 12 people decide."

Ex-Rolling Stone editor-in-chief Shachtman was writing about the shock he experienced when the DOJ reached a settlement with Live Nation only one week into its antitrust trial earlier this month.

The case, which was initiated under President Joe Biden, sought to crack down on anti-consumer practices by the monopolist, which owns most live music venues in the US.

Kid Rock has championed efforts by the Trump administration to crack down on ticket scalping and has pushed to see Live Nation punished.

Under the settlement, Live Nation will divest in up to 13 amphitheaters and pay $280 million in damages to US states. Notably, it will be required to open its Ticketmaster platform up to competitors.

At least three dozen US states still in the lawsuit have said that they are not content with the DOJ's settlement, as well as numerous celebrities.

As a result, the trial will resume on Monday without the DOJ under the direction of Judge Arun Subramanian, who labeled the department's decision "mind-boggling."

Live Nation Entertainment celebrated the settlement, its CEO Michael Rapino saying that it's "a major step in improving the concert experience for artists and fans."