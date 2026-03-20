Lizzo faces her former self in striking music video for brand new single

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo 's first song of 2026 is out, and it's got the artist facing off with her former self.

Lizzo released a new single Don't Make Me Love U Thursday. © Screenshot/TikTok/LizzoScreenshot/TikTok/Lizzo

Late Thursday night, Lizzo shared her new song: Don't Make Me Love U, along with a striking video.

It shows the star facing off against her former self in an emotional story that produces literal waterworks!

Lizzo's longtime collaborators Ricky Reed and Cheche Alara produced the song, with Tanner K. Williams directing.

Fans celebrated the new single as a return to form and dubbed it "incredible."

Since releasing her album Special in 2023, Lizzo has faced major scandals, legal battles, and mental health struggles.

Last year, she told Kelly Clarkson that Don't Make Me Love U was inspired by her relationship with the public.

"It's like, don't make me love you if you're just gonna drag me the next day," she said. "Don't build this false sense of security and community if you're just gonna throw me away. It's so toxic."