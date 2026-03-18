Lizzo finally announces release date for new single!

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo is (finally) blessing fans with the release of a new single called Don't Make Me Love U.

Lizzo will drop a new single called Don't Make Me Love U on Friday. © Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old singer announced on social media that the song will be dropping on March 20.

"THE NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM," she wrote. "DON'T MAKE ME LOVE U. THIS FRIDAY. GET READYYYYY."

The post featured a video of Lizzo dancing on what appeared to be a past version of herself.

The Grammy winner first debuted the ballad on Saturday Night Live last April.

Lizzo later dished in an interview with Kelly Clarkson that Don't Make Me Love U was inspired by her relationship with the public.

"It's like, don't make me love you if you're just gonna drag me the next day," she said. "Don't build this false sense of security and community if you're just gonna throw me away. It's so toxic."

The new release comes after Lizzo took some time out of the spotlight amid mental health struggles and bitter legal battles that dominated headlines.

The Juice artist revealed in September that her plans for her next album, Love in Real Life, had been put on pause as her creative vision evolved.