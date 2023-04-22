Lizzo wows fans by bringing drag queens on stage during Special show in Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee - Music icon Lizzo kicked off the next leg of her Special Tour with a show in Tennessee where she dared to invite drag queens to the stage despite the recent anti-drag legislation in the state. It seems that her fans and various social media users are into it!

Lizzo brings drag queens on stage with her at her latest Special Tour stop in Knoxville, Tennessee. © Screenshot/Twitter/Lizzo

Lizzo is an artist known for listening to her fans and pushing for self-love, bodily autonomy, and respect.

After rocking packed shows in Europe, Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo is once again performing on US soil.

On Friday night, the Juice singer took her Special Tour to Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

At the show, Lizzo stood up for the LGBTQ+ community and drag performers in Tennessee. She invited "beautiful drag queens," as she wrote in her Twitter post, to join her on stage for a performance of Everybody's Gay from her 2022 album Special.

This is a bold move, as lawmakers in Tennessee recently restricted drag shows in the state and banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The drag ban prohibits "adult cabaret performances" from taking place within 1,000 feet of schools, public parks, places of worship, or where they could be seen by children.