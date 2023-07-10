Madonna breaks silence following hospitalization: "I hate to disappoint"

New York, New York - Singer Madonna has broken her silence following her jarring hospitalization.

Madonna is speaking out for the first time since being hospitalized due to a bacterial infection. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/madonna

Weeks after being hospitalized due to a serious bacterial infection, Madonna has broken her silence to update fans about her current health status.

In a post on Instagram, the Vogue singer first thanked her fans and loved ones "for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement."

She continued, "I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

Madonna indicated that her first thought after waking up in the hospital at the end of June was her children, but her second thought related to those who bought tickets to see her in concert.

"I did not want to [disappoint] anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."



Now, Madonna says she's focusing on her health and "getting stronger."

"I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M," Madonna concluded.