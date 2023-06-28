Madonna rushed to hospital as Celebration Tour gets postponed indefinitely

New York, New York - Madonna has postponed her upcoming Celebration World Tour indefinitely, with her manager confirming that the pop star was rushed to the hospital for a "serious" infection on Saturday.

Madonna was rushed to the ICU on June 24, as confirmed by her manager. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 64-year-old's manager, Guy Oseary, shared a message via Instagram on Wednesday, providing further details about the medical incident.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU," he wrote. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Oseary confirmed that the Material Girl singer's upcoming Celebration Tour, which was slated to begin on July 15, is now on "pause."

"We will share more details with you [as] soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Sources have also told Page Six that Madonna was allegedly found unresponsive before being rushed to the hospital. She was reportedly "intubated for at least one night" but is now "alert and recovering" out of the ICU.

Insiders also said her 26-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon has been by her mother's side throughout the health scare.