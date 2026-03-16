Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her doggy "son's" birthday in epic style

Houston, Texas - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is serious about being a good parent to her pets! She celebrated her dog 4oe's birthday in style.

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her dog 4oe's birthday in epic style over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@MeganTheeStallion

"Happy birthday to my sonnnn," Megan Thee Stallion gushed alongside three super cute pics of her dog 4oe Thee Stallion on Instagram Sunday.

The gray French bulldog birthday boy is decked out in a sparkly crown with white fluffy bobbles and a smart blue bib.

Meg calls her dog "thee king," so the outfit is fitting. In the pics, 4oe is one regal dog; he sits at the table with this birthday haul.

The 31-year-old musician, ever the doting pet mama, has spoiled him.

Per the super cute pics, 4oe's got two iced doggie biscuits, a ceramic blue doggie balloon sculpture, and a plush statue of liberty toy. 4oe clearly cashed in for his birthday!