Megan Thee Stallion has a new cold-blooded pet!
Houston, Texas - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has a new baby animal that fits right in with her current reptilian-inspired era.
The new addition? The Hiss rapper has a pet turtle!
Megan Thee Stallion introduced her new pet on her Instagram story on Sunday with a cute pic, writing, "New baby," with a heart eyes emoji.
The Mamushi artist is a real reptile lover, and while she's been very into serpent imagery with her third studio album Meg, she has yet to get a pet snake.
But she's now the proud mama of a tiny turtle.
Sadly, she didn't share her new critter's name. Fans think she's still deliberating, perhaps struggling to figure out a cute name for the tiny creature.
After all, this little reptile is the artist's first cold-blooded pet.
What pets does Megan Thee Stallion have?
The as yet unnamed turtle joins the Houston rapper's large furry family.
Megan Thee Stallion has three French bulldogs – Foe, Dos, and Oenita – one pit bull named 5ive, a Merle dog named Six, a cane corso named X, and as of March 2024, a Main Coon cat named 9.
Meg is very attached to her pets and refers to them as her babies, even calling her beloved Foe Thee Stallion pup her son!
