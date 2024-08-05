Megan Thee Stallion has a new cold-blooded pet!

Houston, Texas - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has a new baby animal that fits right in with her current reptilian-inspired era .

The new addition? The Hiss rapper has a pet turtle!

Megan Thee Stallion introduced her new pet on her Instagram story on Sunday with a cute pic, writing, "New baby," with a heart eyes emoji.

The Mamushi artist is a real reptile lover, and while she's been very into serpent imagery with her third studio album Meg, she has yet to get a pet snake.

But she's now the proud mama of a tiny turtle.

Sadly, she didn't share her new critter's name. Fans think she's still deliberating, perhaps struggling to figure out a cute name for the tiny creature.

After all, this little reptile is the artist's first cold-blooded pet.