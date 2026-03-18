Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her doggy "son's" birthday with epic style
Houston, Texas - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is serious about being a good parent to her pets! She celebrated her dog 4oe's birthday in style.
"Happy birthday to my sonnnn," Megan Thee Stallion gushed alongside three super cute pics of her dog 4oe Thee Stallion on Instagram Sunday.
The gray French bulldog birthday boy is decked out in a sparkly crown with white fluffy bobbles and a smart blue bib.
Meg calls her dog "thee king," so the outfit is fitting. In the pics, 4oe is one regal dog; he sits at the table with this birthday haul.
The 31-year-old musician, ever the doting pet mama, has spoiled him.
Per the super cute pics, 4oe's got two iced doggie biscuits, a ceramic blue doggie balloon sculpture, and a plush statue of liberty toy. 4oe clearly cashed in for his birthday!
Fans and friends alike wish 4oe a "happy birthday"
The comments on both Megan and 4oe's Instagram posts are full of Birthday well-wishes. Fans gushed over the "polite boy" and dubbed his drool "adorable."
4oe is just one of the Grammy winner's pets, but he's her firstborn and a star in his own right – the pooch and his mama recently partnered with the 2026 Westminster Dog Show for ads.
Megan Thee Stallion is a proud parent to multiple dogs, a Maincoon cat, and a turtle.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@MeganTheeStallion