Megan Thee Stallion gives fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her Broadway prep!

New York, New York - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion says she's "having a blast, babe" as she preps for her upcoming Broadway debut, but that's not all she's up to!

Megan Thee Stallion is loving being backstage on Broadway. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

"It has been chaotic around here lately BUT MY BROADWAY DEBUT IS ALMOST HEREEEE," Megan squeals in the caption of her Instagram video update posted Wednesday night.

The HISS rapper will take over the role of Harold Zidler for an eight-week run in Moulin Rouge starting March 24.

She's the first female-identifying artist to play the flamboyant Parisian nightclub owner – a role that's been previously played by Boy George.

In her fast-paced update, Meg showed fans "all the chaotic-ness and darkness that is going on back" behind the scenes of the Broadway show as she follows the current Zidler, Bob the Drag Queen.

Meg is all over that backstage area, grinning and making friends. She even shared a peek at actors singing in the wings, the pianist who will keep her on track, and her soon-to-be dressing room.

The Houston hottie looks thrilled, but this backstage fun isn't the only thing filling her time!