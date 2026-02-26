Megan Thee Stallion announces surprise Broadway debut in iconic musical!

New York, New York - Broadway is about to have a hot girl year with Megan Thee Stallion joining Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Megan Thee Stallion is heading to Broadway for a limited-run as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Houston hottie has been tapped to play Zidler for a limited eight-week run beginning on March 24 to May 17.

Megan called the opportunity an "honor" in a statement, per People.

"I've always believed in pushing myself creatively, and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I'm excited to embrace," the Grammy winner continued.

She added, "Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation, and storytelling, but I'm up for the challenge and can't wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me."

Meg's upcoming turn as the flamboyant impresario of the titular Parisian nightclub will mark the first time a female-identifying performer takes on the part.

Zidler was previously played by Wayne Brady and Boy George on Broadway, as well as Jim Broadbent in the 2001 movie of the same name.