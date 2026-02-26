Megan Thee Stallion announces surprise Broadway debut in iconic musical!
New York, New York - Broadway is about to have a hot girl year with Megan Thee Stallion joining Moulin Rouge! The Musical!
The Houston hottie has been tapped to play Zidler for a limited eight-week run beginning on March 24 to May 17.
Megan called the opportunity an "honor" in a statement, per People.
"I've always believed in pushing myself creatively, and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I'm excited to embrace," the Grammy winner continued.
She added, "Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation, and storytelling, but I'm up for the challenge and can't wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me."
Meg's upcoming turn as the flamboyant impresario of the titular Parisian nightclub will mark the first time a female-identifying performer takes on the part.
Zidler was previously played by Wayne Brady and Boy George on Broadway, as well as Jim Broadbent in the 2001 movie of the same name.
Producer Carmen Pavlovic hailed the Savage rapper's casting as "historic," adding, "Megan is a true global superstar.
"She is one of the most influential artists of her generation, and her impact on music and culture is undeniable."
Cover photo: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP