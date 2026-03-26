Megan Thee Stallion wows in Moulin Rouge Broadway debut and celebrates with shots!

New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion rocked her Broadway debut, reveling in wild applause and topping it all off with tequila shots at the after party!

Megan Thee Stallion made her Broadway debut with a role in Moulin Rouge at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion & Screenshot/TikTok/Megan Thee Stallion

Thee Stallion made her Broadway debut as Zidler in Moulin Rouge Tuesday night. As teased on TikTok, she took the baton from Bob the Drag Queen.

And the Houston rapper had the crowd riled up, as a video posted on Instagram by Meg herself shows. The clip, filmed from the audience at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City, shows Meg exclaiming, "I'm savage," to rapturous applause.

The audience hooted and hollered as Meg accepted their praise with twerks and rejoined the line for the cancan.

"So grateful for this incredible cast & crew & everyone who worked so hard to make opening night a success!! HOTTIES IM ON BROADWAY," Meg gushed in her Insta post.

The star didn't just get a standing ovation! Meg went home with multiple bouquets of flowers, as per her Instagram post on Wednesday.