Megan Thee Stallion wows in Moulin Rouge Broadway debut and celebrates with shots!
New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion rocked her Broadway debut, reveling in wild applause and topping it all off with tequila shots at the after party!
Thee Stallion made her Broadway debut as Zidler in Moulin Rouge Tuesday night. As teased on TikTok, she took the baton from Bob the Drag Queen.
And the Houston rapper had the crowd riled up, as a video posted on Instagram by Meg herself shows. The clip, filmed from the audience at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City, shows Meg exclaiming, "I'm savage," to rapturous applause.
The audience hooted and hollered as Meg accepted their praise with twerks and rejoined the line for the cancan.
"So grateful for this incredible cast & crew & everyone who worked so hard to make opening night a success!! HOTTIES IM ON BROADWAY," Meg gushed in her Insta post.
The star didn't just get a standing ovation! Meg went home with multiple bouquets of flowers, as per her Instagram post on Wednesday.
Megan Thee Stallion celebrates with her own tequila
To celebrate her debut on Tuesday, Meg donned a gorgeous glittery gown and went out with her cast mates.
The H-town hottie's celebratory drink was shots of her own tequila, Chicas Divertidas.
"We about to prove that Chicas Divertidas don't give you no shot face," she says in a clip from her after party.
Sure enough, her fellow stars sip down the shots of booze without grimacing. Are they just brilliant Broadway actors, or is the booze that smooth?
Megan's run as Zidler runs until May 17, and she will be performing in multiple shows on some days.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion & Screenshot/TikTok/Megan Thee Stallion