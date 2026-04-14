MGK hosts bizarre Instagram live where he gets nipple piercing before concert

Melbourne, Australia - 35-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly pierced his nipple during a bizarre Instagram live that he held before a gig in Australia, adding to his already extreme tattoo and body mod collection.

Machine Gun Kelly got his nipple pierced briefly before getting on stage in Melbourne, and live streamed it on Instagram. © AFP/Leon Bennett/Getty Images

MGK is currently performing on his Los Americana Tour over a series of stops in Australia, which will see him play in Sydney and Brisbane over the next few days before popping across the pond to New Zealand.

It was before a show in Melbourne, however, that things went a little off the rails during an Instagram livestream hosted by the Bloody Valentine singer.

In a clip from the livestream, which was shared on X shortly after the gig, MGK can be seen getting a nipple piercing backstage.

What many people have noticed is the nonchalance and complete calmness the MGK exhibited as the hook was inserted into his nipple, a process that clearly didn't bother him at all.

"30 minutes ago, backstage, I pierced my nipple in Melbourne!" he shouted to a cheering crowd halfway through the gig, which took place on April 11 at the Rod Laver Arena. "So we're promoting free the nip all night, feel free to join."

Later in the show, he mentioned the piercing yet again, telling the crowd, "I really want to show you," before taking off his shirt.

In the clip from backstage, MGK can be seen getting the piercing, then telling the camera that "I can't do both nips because I have the guitar strap, and I'm gonna yank it out."