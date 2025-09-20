Machine Gun Kelly describes his insane full-body blackout tattoo as the "worst torture"

Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his experience getting a full-body blackout tattoo , describing it as the "worst torture."

The musician has been undergoing a radical tattoo journey for years.

He boasts an insane collection of tats, as well as some impressive body modifications such as a brand-new set of vampire fangs.

But it was MGK's blackout tattoo project that took up most of his time and energy.

During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, he just how much of gruesome process this was.

"You know the skin is the largest organ that we have," MGK said. "I've already had all tattoos since I was 13, my whole body has been covered for a long time, and I just wanted to redesign what the human skin could look like."

The pain of getting his entire body blacked out was, he said, the "worst torture I've ever experienced" – all the more so because he refused to be anesthetized.