Millie Bobby Brown gets real about her "imperfections" in candid video

Millie Bobby Brown showed fans how she uses products from her skincare line to treat breakouts. © Collage: Angela Weiss / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The 19-year-old look may look glamorous when she's out on the red carpet or posing for an enviable Instagram snap, but she struggles with imperfections just like any other teen.



While other celebrities are getting called out for photoshop fails, Brown is choosing to send a more positive message to her young fanbase.

The Stranger Things star shared a video on Instagram of her skincare routine, sharing that she's having a "rough night" with her skin due to an acne breakout.

Brown gave fans her secret tricks for battling breakouts using products from her beauty line, florence by mills.

She plugged the Clear the Way Clarifying Mud Mask from the collection, which she strategically applied to the breakout spots rather than her whole face. Brown then applied tea tree oil spot stickers to her other blemishes.

Many of her followers applauded her honesty, which seems like a rarity in the era of Facetune and social media filters.

"I'm so happy she does this I feel so much more normal now," one fan commented on the video.