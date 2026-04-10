New Michael Jackson biopic poised to bring in millions despite abuse claims

Los Angeles, California - The release of a new Michael Jackson biopic – 16 years after his death – highlights a robust franchise seemingly immune to the child sex abuse claims that still haunt the "King of Pop."

Michael Jackson performs during his Dangerous World Tour in Vienna, Austria, on August 26, 1992. © IMAGO / SKATA

Film studio Lionsgate is banking on making $700 million in global box office receipts for the feature-length Michael, which has its world premiere in Berlin on Friday.

That figure would far surpass other productions in the same genre except for the Freddie Mercury-inspired Bohemian Rhapsody, which took in $910 million.

Michael is just the latest installment of a flourishing economic empire in Jackson's name.

MJ: The Musical opened on Broadway in 2022 and has been staged in other countries, while the Cirque du Soleil production Michael Jackson ONE has been running in Las Vegas since 2013.

Mychael Darklighter, a fan who lives in Australia, said he has twice seen the musical and recalled a consistently enthusiastic audience. "A crowd of all ages was going nuts for it each time I attended," he said.

Last year, for the thirteenth time since his death in 2009, Jackson topped the Forbes list of deceased celebrities generating the most revenue.

And on Spotify, the artist has more monthly listeners than Beyonce, Post Malone, or Olivia Dean – major figures in contemporary pop.

Vincent Amen, a former advisor to Jackson, said he believes the new film will boost that clout even further.

"With the fan base, I think that they're putting themselves on the right path to commercial success," he said.