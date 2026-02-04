Michael Jackson's disturbing comments on children revealed in new documentary

London, UK - A new Michael Jackson documentary airing in the UK on Wednesday features previously unheard audio of him sharing his thoughts on children, including that he believed they wanted to touch him.

A new documentary about Michael Jackson features a disturbing new audio of the King of Pop sharing his thoughts on children. © CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

The four-part Michael Jackson: The Trial, produced by London-based Wonderhood Studios, looks at the pop star's 2005 criminal trial, where he was charged with and later acquitted of sexual abuse of a minor, Gavin Arvizo, at his Neverland Ranch in California.

In a trailer of the film on Wonderhood's website, Jackson can be heard saying: "Children want to just touch me, hug me".

"Kids end up just falling in love with my personality," he is also heard saying. "Sometimes it gets me into trouble."

The documentary, which airs on the UK's Channel 4, uses interviews, previously unseen footage, as well as the unheard audio of the singer, to step "beyond the media circus" of Jackson's infamous 2005 trial to ask "profound questions about fame, race, and the American justice system", Wonderhood said on its website.

The audio comes from interviews with a rabbi whom Jackson turned to for "spiritual guidance", Channel 4 said in a statement.

"In hours of recorded interviews, Jackson confesses intimate secrets," the British broadcaster said.

"The tapes, most of which have never been broadcast before, deliver an unprecedented insight into Michael's mindset and his troubled childhood," adding they also show his "fixation" with Arvizo.